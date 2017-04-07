UFC Fighter Pearl Gonzalez NOT PULLED From 210 Over Breast Implants (UPDATE)

UFC Fighter NOT SCRAPPED From UFC 210 Over Breast Implants

12:51 PM PT -- UFC boss Dana White just tweeted the Pearl Gonzalez fight is not canceled ... and will proceed as originally scheduled.

No word on why there was confusion. We're looking into it.

A female UFC fighter has been pulled from the UFC 210 card because she has breast implants.

The fighter is Pearl Gonzalez -- who was scheduled to make her UFC debut against Cynthia Calvillo on Saturday night.

But that won't happen now because the NY State Athletic Commission will not let her fight because she has implants ... an apparent violation of the commission's NY fight rules.

The crazy thing, female fighters with fake breasts HAVE fought in NY before, according to MMAFighting.com. No word on why they're cracking down on Pearl.

It's the second major UFC bombshell of the day ... following Daniel Cormier's mysterious weight cut at the UFC 210 weigh-ins ... when he lost 1.2 pounds in 2 minutes.