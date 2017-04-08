Chrissy Teigen Tuition's On Me Pays For Aspiring Beauty Student's Schooling

Chrissy Teigen just helped one aspiring skin care expert by taking a huge load off her shoulders ... she's paying for the student's tuition.

The student, a woman named Mercedes -- a self proclaimed skin care expert -- recently reached out to her friends and family asking for help to pay a $6k tab for classes in order to get a license in esthetics and further her knowledge in skin care.

Luckily for Mercedes, Chrissy came across her posting and plunked down $5,605 ... the remainder of the balance with a message, "I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!"

Awesome move.