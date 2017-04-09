Janet Jackson's split from husband #3 may have significant financial implications.
Both Janet and Wissam Al Mana are wealthy, but he far more than she. He has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. She's worth an estimated $175 mil.
Janet, who had a prenup with husband #2 Rene Elizondo, almost certainly had a prenup with Al Mana. Such prenups are typically structured -- so the longer the marriage, the bigger the settlement.
Prenups typically have 5 and 10 year marks, which trigger more money in the pot to be divided. Janet announced in February, 2013 that she had gotten married a year earlier. Given the date of her reported separation from Al Mana, it seems to be almost exactly at the 5 year mark of marriage.
The couple just had a baby in January, which may also have prenup implications.