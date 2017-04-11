Janet Jackson Ex Returns to Their House

Janet Jackson's soon-to-be ex-husband looked like every other new bachelor as he went back to their London home Tuesday morning ... if only briefly.

Wissam Al Mana arrived empty-handed at the flat he and Janet used to share. He also left -- chauffeur-driven -- without anything, so he wasn't picking up clothing. We're guessing it was a quick visit to see their son. It's unclear if Janet was home at the time.

As we reported, the couple separated some time in January, shortly after the baby was born.

Looks like he's the one who moved out. Finding a bachelor pad should be easy for Wissam ... he's worth a billion.