Rickie Fowler & Jordan Speith Ditch Their Shirts for Spring Break Golf Trip (VIDEO)

Rickie Fowler & Jordan Speith SPRING BREAK, BRO! ... Topless Beach Golf!

Breaking News

How do golfers do Spring Break? They golf.

Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth linked up with fellow golf pros Smylie Kaufman and Justin Thomas for a guys trip to the Bahamas ... where they let loose, popped some beers and swung away.

The guys looked like they're having a blast ... but even though they APPEARED to be goofing around on the golf course, you KNOW things eventually got competitive.

Just one question ... when you're in your 20s, have millions of dollars and golf for a living ... isn't every day like Spring Break???