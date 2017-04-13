Chicago Cubs Our World Series Rings Are The GOAT!!

The Chicago Cubs finally got their World Series bling Wednesday night -- complete with 214 diamonds, rubies, sapphires ... and a BILLY GOAT.

Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and the rest of the historic team were honored for their first piece of championship jewelry in 108 years last night ... and while the rocks are nice, what sticks out is the image inside the band.

You know the story ... the curse was brought up every time the team came up short or had a bit of bad luck, getting the blame for their struggles.

But now that the Cubs are the champs, it's clear they ain't scared of no goat.