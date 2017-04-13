'Survivor: Game Changers' Star Sorry, I Outed You As Transgender

"Survivor: Game Changers" star Jeff Varner apologized again for outing his transgender co-star during Wednesday's tribal meeting, comparing the move to assault.

Jeff wrote a lengthy apology to Zeke Smith, who was born a woman, saying he "recklessly revealed something I mistakenly believed everyone already knew."

Jeff went on to say ... outing someone is assault since it robs a person of their power and protection.

Jeff outed Zeke to save himself at the tribal council. Most of the others jumped to Zeke's defense.