Jodie Sweetin Ex Can't Release Pics or Vids of Her

EXCLUSIVE

Jodie Sweetin's ex-fiance still has to stay the hell away from her, but now he's also been forced to keep a lid on all personal images of Jodie.

The judge modified Jodie's restraining order against Justin Hodak Friday morning. It forbids him from selling, releasing or posting any pics or vids of his ex. We're told Jodie's legal team requested the change just to be safe ... after Justin threatened leaks a couple weeks ago.

Unclear if Justin has anything scandalous/unflattering ... or if he's bluffing, but Jodie wasn't taking the chance.

Hodak was busted last month for violating the restraining order. He was arraigned on Thursday and taken into custody again. He's still in jail.

We got Jodie outside court Friday looking pretty happy about the outcome.