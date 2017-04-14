Todd Heap Accidentally Hits, Kills 3-Yr.-Old Daughter With Truck

Ex-NFL Star Todd Heap Hits, Kills 3 Yr.-Old-Daughter In Driveway Accident

Breaking News

Former NFL star Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his 3-year-old daughter while moving his truck in the driveway of his Arizona home today ... according to police.

Mesa Police say they responded to an emergency call for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle around 3:45 PM. Heap's daughter was transported to the hospital ... where she later died.

Heap's 3-year-old daughter was the youngest of his 5 children.

Officials say Heap -- a 2x-Pro Bowl tight end who played 12 seasons for the Ravens and Cardinals -- showed no signs of impairment.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.