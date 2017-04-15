April the Giraffe Finally Gives Birth And It's Gnarly!!!

Breaking News

April the Giraffe finally gave birth Saturday morning after weeks of anticipation ... and it was insane!!

Her calf's front legs popped out early this morning and April walked around like that for well over an hour ... until finally the rest of her baby was ready to make an entrance.

First the head ... then the body ... then the rest of the gnarly stuff. Check it out!

April is currently licking her baby clean and it -- we don't know if it is a boy or a girl yet -- looks happy and healthy. Oh ... and the live stream sponsor just changed from Toys R Us to Babies R Us.

Way to go, April!!