Coachella Major Crackdown! No More Ripping Off Handicap Spots

EXCLUSIVE

Coachella cops have a new headache -- 'cause drugs and counterfeit tickets weren't enough -- they're shutting down concertgoers who abuse handicapped parking permits.

Law enforcement sources tell us police at the festival will be on the lookout for fake, stolen or borrowed handicap parking placards. Meaning ... snatching grandma's for the weekend so you can score primo parking ... ain't gonna fly anymore. We're told it's been a big problem for years at Coachella, so 5-0's cracking down.

You've been warned, and know this ... if ya try it and get busted, it's a misdemeanor punishable by up to $1,000 fine or jail.

Major buzzkill if ya already dropped $400 to $900 for a concert ticket.