Aaron Carter Suck it Coachella I'm Doing Vegas

Vegas clearly couldn't compete with Coachella over the weekend, with acts like Gaga, Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, Quavo, Drake and Future taking the mic in the California desert ... but the Nevada desert still got its piece of the action with Aaron Carter!

Aaron performed at the Go Pool at Flamingo, and let's be fair ... he attracted a pretty big crowd that seemed to be enjoying it.

Truth be told ... in that one shining moment, Aaron Carter was King of Sin City.