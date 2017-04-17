El Chapo No Mas Rhino! Demands Prison TV Change

El Chapo's got one question for NY prison officials -- can't a Mexican drug lord stay in shape while watching some quality TV? So far, he says the answer is no.

Chapo's attorneys filed new docs, obtained by TMZ, with fresh complaints about his life inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center. The lawyers say they successfully fought to get Chapo access to a TV inside the recreation room ... apparently, he's a freak for the stationary bicycle.

According to the docs, Chapo's problem is the TV was installed behind the bike -- so when he's burning calories he can only hear the programming. Which is another issue, Chapo says he no control when it comes to channel surfing. He says the only thing that's ever on is a nature show about a rhino, and another movie that's played over and over and over.

The attorneys say poor Chapo could choose to stand and watch TV during his hour of rec time, but then he wouldn't be able to exercise.

They're demanding Amnesty International be allowed access to inspect his living conditions.