Lisa Vanderpump First Gay Couple She Married Headed for Divorce

Lisa Vanderpump's track record as an ordained minster is taking an L because the first couple she ever married just filed for the big D.

Magno and Dominic Salva were the first gay couple to get hitched at Lisa's Pump restaurant, which sits smack in the middle of WeHo.

They got hitched in November 2014 but the marriage hit the rocks. They filed for divorce this week.

It's a pretty clean divorce ... they have no kids and neither wants spousal support. Dominic wants his name restored to Dominic Carlos Pierson.

When they married, Lisa said she was honored to have officiated for a couple entitled to equal rights.