Oprah Whisked Away Like a Prez When Fight Breaks Out Next to Her

EXCLUSIVE

Oprah found herself in the danger zone when glass shattered in a scrum around her, and you have to see how quickly her security jumped to get her the hell out ... STAT!

O was leaving CBS in NYC and seemed like she was getting ready to greet fans ... when suddenly a fight broke out less than 7 feet away from her. Her security checked out the commotion, but it really hit the fan when they hear glass break.

The panic was obvious on Oprah's face, and suddenly she was gone ... just like POTUS in a crisis.

The fight, btw, was between 2 guys in the crowd waiting for Oprah's exit.