Kourtney Kardashian Throws 38th Bday Party At the Mouse House

Kourtney Kardashian is scoring some serious best mom eveeeer points with her kids by taking them to the Happiest Place on Earth on HER birthday.

Kourt turned 38 Tuesday and got the VIP treatment at Disneyland. Scott was there too, to help control the gang, which included cuz North West.

Kourtney is a ride or die chick, literally ... in the front row for all the Disney rides. We're guessing they didn't hit up Space Mountain because the kids aren't tall enough.

HBD!