Mariah Carey Christmas in April?!

All Mariah Carey﻿ needs is a Santa outfit, 'cause she's got the GIANT sack o' toys down pat ... even in April.

Mimi was out Tuesday with her twins putting a dent (small ding, really) in her pocket with a shopping spree at Tom's Toys in Bev Hills. Moroccan and Monroe get the fun ... mommy's bodyguards get the heavy lifting.

Mariah was in a giving mood -- a few hours she was at Catch giving her manager, Stella Bulochnikov ... a $30k Louis Vuitton trunk!

Get this woman a Santa suit, stat! Low cut, of course.