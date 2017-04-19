Jerry Falwell Jr. Rashad Jennings Got Private Jet For 'DWTS' as Thank You Gift

EXCLUSIVE

Rashad Jennings was overdue for a favor from Liberty University, which is why Jerry Falwell Jr. flew his folks out to see him perform on "Dancing with the Stars."

We spoke to the Liberty U Prez and his wife, Becki, who gave us the play-by-play on how Rashad's family was able to get out to L.A. to see their son perform last week.

Sounds like Rashad wasn't asking them for the plane, but lucked out when the Falwells decided to hook him up as a show of gratitude. He spoke at Liberty's commencement last year pro bono.

The move led to one of the most emotional 'DWTS' moments ... without a doubt.