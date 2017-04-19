Rob Gronkowski Crashes White House Press Briefing 'Need Help?'

Rob Gronkowski offered his services to the Trump Administration Wednesday morning -- crashing Sean Spicer's White House briefing to ask if he needed any help!

Of course, Gronk's in town with the rest of the New England Patriots (minus Tom Brady and a few others) to visit President Trump for winning the Super Bowl.

Spicer laughed. The press laughed. And then it was back to Iran.

Meantime, the players who did show up took a photo at the White House along with team owner Robert Kraft and a bunch of their Super Bowl trophies.

Notable players besides Brady who appear to have skipped the 1600 Penn visit ... Danny Amendola, Dont'a Hightower, LeGarrette Blount, Dwight Freeney, Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty﻿, James White, Michael Floyd, Chris Long, Dion Lewis, Patrick Chung, and Malcolm Butler.