Aaron Hernandez Death Ruled Suicide By Hanging ... Suicide Notes Found

Breaking News

Aaron Hernandez's death has been ruled a suicide by hanging by the medical examiner and officials say they recovered 3 handwritten suicide notes.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office issued a statement saying, "Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Henry N. Nields performed an autopsy on Mr. Hernandez on Wednesday and concluded today that the manner of death was suicide and the cause asphyxia by hanging."

Investigators also say they found "cardboard jammed into the door tracks of his single-inmate cell to impede entry into the cell."

"There were no signs of a struggle, and investigators determined that Mr. Hernandez was alone at the time of the hanging."

Investigators found three hand-written notes next to a Bible in the cell. We're told one of the notes addressed the general public, and the other 2 were written to specific people.

Now that the cause and manner of death have been determined, officials say Hernandez's brain will be released to Boston University’s CTE Center as Mr. Hernandez’s family wishes.