Donald Trump C'mon In Kid, Ted and Sarah!!! Check Out My Digs

Donald Trump held a super-conservative celebrity summit Wednesday night, mugging with Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin.

The pic was snapped in the Oval office during a dinner visit. The trio plus Ted's wife and Kid's fiancee showed up and got the primo tour. They even took a jab at Hillary Clinton, posing in front of her portrait.

No secret why they'd be invited ... all 3 supported Trump during the election. The photo looks like a conservative celeb hall of fame.