Will Smith Shooter Sentenced to 25 Years In Prison

Breaking News

Cardell Hayes was just sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing ex-NFL star Will Smith.

As we previously reported, the New Orleans Saints star was shot and killed by Hayes after a road rage incident on April 9, 2016.

Hayes was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter back in December.

The judge sentenced him to 25 years on the manslaughter charge and 15 years on the attempted manslaughter charge, but the sentences run concurrently.