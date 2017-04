Bill O'Reilly Let's Make a Deal ... On Shoes!

Bill O'Reilly's second day of unemployment, and he's already bargain hunting ... with $25 mil falling out of his wallet.

The ousted FOX News anchor hit up Eric Comfort Shoes on Long Island, where he was lucky enough to come across a big sale. Of course, Bill could really be looking to buy the whole damn store.

He's leaving his longtime gig with a reported $25 million payout -- the equivalent of about a year's salary for O'Reilly.

No spin? He won't be hurting for money.