Lil Wayne I Swear, I'm Roc Nation Now ... Jay's Helping Me Out Any Way He Can

Lil Wayne is insisting he's with Jay Z's Roc Nation now, and no longer a part under Birdman's umbrella ... despite his unsettled legal war to flee Cash Money.

Wayne sat down for an interview with Skip Bayless on FS1's 'Undisputed,' and chose his words carefully. Weezy never said he "signed" with Roc Nation ... but laid out what Jay IS doing for him right now.

Lil Wayne sued Cash Money 2 years ago, asking to be released from the label. We know that hasn't been resolved yet, and Wayne admits as much to Skip. Still, he's making it clear where his allegiance lies -- it's the 2nd time in a month Weezy's thrown up the Roc.

Why does it feel like he's doing this for one person in particular?