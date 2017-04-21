Mel B's Ex-Husband She's Kept My Daughter from Me!

EXCLUSIVE

Mel B's ex-husband, Jimmy Gulzar, claims she goes to great lengths to block their 18-year-old daughter from visiting him.

Gulzar -- who was married to Mel from 1998 to 2000 -- was out in WeHo Thursday, and claimed Mel B carried a grudge when it came to his relationship with their daughter.

He claims Mel B gave their daughter an ultimatum ... which involved cops and the law.

As for who Gulzar is siding with now ... well, take a listen.

We reached out to Mel B's people ... so far, no word back.