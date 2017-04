Migos' Offset Hey, Little Kid ... Wanna Be In Our Next Music Video?!

Damn right Offset from Migos wants to meet the little kid who rapped to their song at Coachella ... and he also made him an offer he can't refuse!!

We got Offset at LAX Thursday and we told him about the kid who rapped to "Bad and Boujee" and put on his best dance moves ... while propped on his pops' shoulders.

Offset not only breaks down the kid's game ... but says he wants help finding the kid to possibly give him the role of a lifetime.

We're on the case, Offset ...