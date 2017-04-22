Erin Moran 'Happy Days' Star Dead At 56

EXCLUSIVE

Erin Moran who famously played Joanie Cunningham on "Happy Days" and its spinoff "Joanie Loves Chachi" has died ... TMZ has learned.

Moran shot to spotlight in the early 70s when she was cast on "Happy Days" as Joanie, the younger sister of Ron Howard's character. She continued the role in 1982 alongside Scott Baio in "Joanie Loves Chachi" but the show only lasted one season.

Erin had a tough time after her "Happy Days" stardom ... a combination of drinking and bizarre behavior that eventually landed her in a trailer park in Indiana. She had run out of money and was reportedly kicked out of the mobile home she shared with husband Steve Fleischmann.

Through her career, Moran also landed roles on "Murder, She Wrote," "Desperation Boulevard," and "Celebrity Fit Club."

She was 56.