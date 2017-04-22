New Video Of KC Royals Fan Fight Shows Man Blindsided Woman

KC Royals New Video Shows Man Blindsided Woman

New video of the fan fight at the KC Royals game this week shows the woman who was punched in the face by a male fan was being restrained by other fans when he blindsided her.

Before the punch, you can hear witnesses say the woman had attacked the man before the final blow ... but at the time the man strikes, she's clearly not posing a threat.

As we previously reported, both the man and the woman were cited for disorderly conduct and kicked out of the game.

Somehow, the woman says she suffered no serious injuries from the punch.