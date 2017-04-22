Kendrick Lamar Doesn't Show Obama the LeBron Love with New Album (VIDEO)

Kendrick Lamar Doesn't Show Obama the LeBron Love With New Album

Kendrick Lamar apparently didn't return the love to President Obama, because he told us he didn't give the former Prez the LeBron James treatment.

Kendrick was leaving Mastro's in Bev Hills Friday night when our photog brought up Obama, who said Kendrick had the best album of 2015.

The rapper famously sent an early copy of his new album, "DAMN" to LeBron ... but turns out Obama's mailbox was empty.

As for rumors of a companion album ... he answers that, too.

Kendrick closes out Coachella Sunday night.

Biggest Kendrick Lamar fan at @SInow Sportsman of the Year event in Brooklyn? Definitely, without a doubt, Mr. LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/5hK9LNFSsX

— Ben Reiter (@BenReiter) December 13, 2016