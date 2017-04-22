DMX, Eve, Swizz Beats and other music heavyweights took the stage Saturday night for a Ruff Ryders reunion ... and the 90s nostalgia was real.
It all went down at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn in front of a sold out crowd. DMX was the headliner, but the show featured plenty of special guests as well, including French Montana, Remy Ma and Fat Joe.
It was X who became the talking point after the show thanks to what some called "incoherent rants," but we're told all in all it was a ballin' time.
