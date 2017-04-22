Sheila E Prince Fans Need To Hear New Music But Take It Slow

Sheila E says Prince would've wanted his fans to hear unreleased tracks that have recently surfaced ... but the singles should be spaced out.

The former Prince protege was at LAX Saturday ... and her position is pretty clear, let the fans have their music. However, she offers a word of caution, the tunes shouldn't be released all at once, spacing is best.

TMZ broke the story ... a judge ruled in favor of Prince's estate to keep unheard tracks that were about to be released sealed ... at least for now.