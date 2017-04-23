Bill Clinton Trolls Trump ... I Was Bugged Too, Donald!

Bill Clinton's got a new bug on the lawn of the Clinton Center ... and a new joke for Donald Trump too.

Bill posed with a big ole grasshopper recently installed on the premises in Little Rock. He tweeted ... "BREAKING: We just learned that the @ClintonCenter has been bugged."

He was clearly taking a jab at Trump's claim Obama had Trump Tower wiretapped during the 2016 election.

BTW ... the critter Bill's posing with is part of the Clinton Center's Xtreme BUGS exhibit, which opened Saturday in honor of Earth Day.

We're guessing Donald's itching to respond.