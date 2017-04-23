V Live Strip Club Happy Fan Gets Double-Teamed In Wild Memphis Casting Call

EXCLUSIVE

V Live Memphis knows the best things come in pairs -- like 2 girls twerking in unison, or one guy getting danced on by 2 chicks at the same time.

The new strip joint had 200 girls audition in hopes of joining the V Live team in Memphis ... at a new $10 million state of the art facility. We're told 125 dancers were chosen and 100 more from other V Live clubs joined them for the grand opening on Friday night.

The best part of the casting process was saved for the guys in attendance who got plucked out of the crowd to play a part in the live clinics the dancers put on.

Those will cost you a lot more now that the club's officially open.