President Trump to Astronaut Drinkable Urine?!? ... 'Better You Than Me'

President Trump was pretty dumbfounded after learning NASA astronauts are drinking their own urine in space ... and he has a message for them -- "Better you than me!!"

The prez on Monday asked Peggy Whitson -- who video chatted as the new NASA record holder for most days in space -- what astronauts are learning up there.

Peggy revealed this golden nugget -- astronauts are purifying their urine to make it drinkable!

Trump's reaction to the news is written all over his face, but he pulled it together to voice the perfect comeback.