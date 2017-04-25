Kim Kardashian She Looks Great No Ifs, Ands or Butts

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian looks sensational catching some rays in Mexico, butt and all.

Kim was hot but not bothered when a paparazzo shot these pics. Fact is ... most of the shots did not profile the feature for which Kim became super famous. But the photog did sneak in 1 or 2.

Kim did grab a towel, which may have jacked the paparazzo's shots, but all in all she's looking good.

Kim was skewered on social media after pics came out﻿ showing what people say is a less than perfect butt. As far as what's showing ... it's awesome.

Meanwhile, everyone else on the trip -- including Kourtney -- is showing nothing but ass.