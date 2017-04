Brooklyn Beckham Ladies, Ladies, Ladies ... Check Out My Vintage Ride!

Brooklyn Beckham doesn't need any help impressing the ladies -- he's a Beckham -- but his new vintage ride doesn't hurt.

David and Victoria's eldest took two female friends for a spin in his super cool SWB series 3 Land Rover Wednesday afternoon in London. His pops has the same ride but in black, so apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The real deal though -- the kid's last name's Beckham. He could be showing off his '72 Pinto, chicks would still flock.