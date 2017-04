Mel B's Ex-Nanny Drama, Schrama ... It's All Just a Walk in the Park

Mel B's ex-nanny is enjoying a new kinda 3-way these days ... leisurely sauntering with her boo and pooch in the midst of a nasty legal war.

Lorraine Gilles and her man, Michael Bleau, walked her dog, Django, Tuesday at a park in Woodland Hills, CA -- showing zero stress from the defamation lawsuit she's launched against Mel for accusing Lorraine of having an affair with Stephen Belafonte. Not to mention, allegedly getting pregnant by him and having an abortion.

Drama ... it does the body good.