Patti LaBelle Ultimate Photobomb From Anti-Fur Protesters

EXCLUSIVE

Patti LaBelle got a taste of what Kylie Jenner and Kelly Rowland experienced when anti-fur protesters pulled a photo op sneak attack on her.

Patti was signing copies of 'Desserts LaBelle' at a Barnes & Noble Tuesday in NYC. The protesters tucked in close with her, posing as fans who wanted a pic -- then suddenly whipped their signs and started chanting, "Patti LaBelle has blood on her hands!”

It's similar to what happened to Kelly in in New Jersey earlier this month, and to Kylie last weekend in Las Vegas.

The protesters were eventually kicked out by B&N security.