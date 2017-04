J Lo Opens Can o' Whoop Ass on Dude ... For TV Show

We've been seeing a lot of Jennifer Lopez glammed up with A-Rod lately, so here's a nice change-up -- J Lo armed, dangerous and kicking some dude's ass at gunpoint.

Jenny was back on a Big Apple block Wednesday filming her TV show, "Shades of Blue," and Officer Santos totally took down the perp during this scene.

Definitely a departure from her date nights with Alex.

J Lo might not have nailed it on the first time, but we're guessing her co-star didn't mind a couple retakes. Would you?