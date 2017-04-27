Janet Jackson Mommy's Night Out ... Takes Randy to See Bruno Mars

Janet Jackson took a break from baby duty to treat one of her older brothers to a Bruno Mars concert.

Janet and Randy Jackson were spotted at the show earlier this week in Birmingham, England. Janet tried to keep a low profile with a ball cap pulled down low -- of course, the giant bodyguard standing over her was a little conspicuous.

Just found another moment of the talented @JanetJackson enjoying the talented @BrunoMars concert last night....fantastic atmosphere. 😍 pic.twitter.com/kHIc08oILl — Sharon O'Malley (@SharonOMalley7) April 26, 2017

One concertgoer said Janet wasn't dancing around much, but still seemed to be enjoying the music.

It's interesting, because her life is kinda drama-filled right now: divorcing Wissam Al Mana, raising 3-month-old Eissa, not to mention her mother Katherine Jackson's recent legal ordeal.

Everyone needs a night off. We meant Janet ... not Randy.