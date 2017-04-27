Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Made Me a Better Person

Kim Kardashian says the Paris robbery was meant to happen to her and she actually sounds grateful for how it's changed her.

Kim told Ellen authorities gave her lawyer the lowdown -- the robbers followed her on social media for 2 years as she flaunted her jewelry, cars and other expensive stuff. She says it put a big fat target on her head.

Kim broke down as she explained how the robbery has made her a better mother and how she has changed her world view on material possession.

It's actually pretty interesting. The full interview airs Thursday on 'Ellen.'