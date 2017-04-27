United Airlines Settles with Dr. Dao For Big Bucks

Breaking News

United Airlines will cut a huge check with Dr. David Dao -- the airline and disgruntled passenger have settled the looming lawsuit.

Dao's lawyers just said they've reached "an amicable settlement" with UAL for the injuries Dao received when he was savagely dragged off a jet in Chicago.

Attorney Thomas Demetrio says the amount of the settlement will remain confidential ... but there's no doubt United cut an enormous check. A trial would have been a disaster for the airline.

Demetrio praised United's CEO, saying, "Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has." The lawyer added United has taken "full responsibility."

United confirmed the news ... adding the new improvements "will put our customers at the center of everything we do."

The airline made fundamental changes since the April 9 incident.