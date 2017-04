Hulk Hogan I Keep All My Used Bandanas ... Seriously!

Hulk Hogan says he's saved almost ALL of the iconic bandanas he's rocked over the years -- hundreds of them -- and he's even got a favorite!!

The pro wrestling legend was at LAX with his BFF, Jimmy "Mouth of the South" Hart -- when he told us why he saves his headgear.

There's more ... Hulk also says he REALLY wants his daughter, Brooke, to pop out some kids so he and Jimmy can co-manage their pro wrestling careers!

Whatcha gonna do brother, when Hulks GRANDKIDS run wild over you?!