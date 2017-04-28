'Silicon Valley' Star 'Bachelor' Villain Corinne And Donald Trump Both Play Dirty

Playing dirty on "The Bachelor" is just like the 2016 Presidential campaign ... according to "Silicon Valley" star Thomas Middleditch.

Turns out Middleditch is a huge 'Bachelor' fan and when we got him at LAX Thursday he told us he saw lots of similarities between last season's most notorious villain, Corinne Olympios, and candidate Donald Trump.

Thomas thinks Corinne's tactics weren't so far off from the ones Donald Trump employed against Hillary in the 2016 election.

Only one big difference though ... Trump won.