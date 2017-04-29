Bella Hadid Not Feeling the Fyre ... Chills Poolside in Miami

EXCLUSIVE

Bella Hadid isn't letting the Fyre Festival fiasco ruin her good time ... she seems to be doing just fine by the pool in Miami.

The model got her tan on with some gal pals Friday afternoon ... while disappointed festival goers stranded in the Bahamas tried to make their way back to the U.S. after the event was cancelled.

Bella -- along with other top models like Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner -- were backers of Ja Rule's Fyre Festival. Clearly, Bella's not sweating the epic fail that went down.

She doesn't look like she's sweating at all in that string bikini.