Beyonce & Jay Z Eyes on the Ball ...

Jay Z's ball handling skills are impeccable ... even if Beyonce isn't impressed.

The couple hit up the Jazz-Clippers playoff game Sunday in L.A. and Hova couldn't resist feeling Bey's bump. She wasn't looking so thrilled at the moment, but then again ... she's doing all the heavy lifting.

The 2 have become regulars at Clippers games, but after the Game 7 loss -- the twins will be born into a world where Chris Paul and Blake Griffin's squad still hasn't made it to the NBA Finals.

Or even the Western Conference finals.