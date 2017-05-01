Janet Jackson is headed back on the road after taking nearly a year off ... during which she had a kid and separated from her husband.
Janet acknowledged she gained some lbs during her pregnancy and confirmed what we already knew ... that she's separated shortly after the baby was born.
She also said she's changed the name of the tour from Unbreakable to The State of the World Tour.
Janet said the tour will resume Sept. 7th, but she didn't say where.
You'll recall, Janet postponed the tour last April, announcing she and now estranged husband Wissam Al Mana were "planning" their family. Fast forward to January, JJ popped out a son and then just announced last month she and Al Mana were done as a couple.
Get ready Rhythm Nation.