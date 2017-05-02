Eagles Sue Hotel California It Might be a Lovely Place ... But It's Not Ours!!

The Eagles are pissed at a Mexican hotel in Baja for not being very hospitable and jacking the name of their iconic song and album ... so they're suing.

According to new legal docs ... the owners of the Hotel California Todos Santos have marketed it using only "Hotel California" since 2001 to trick consumers into believing it's associated with the Eagles. They also brand their merchandise as "the" legendary hotel referred to in the 1976 hit song.

The Eagles claim the hotel goes a step further by playing "Hotel California" and other Eagles' hits throughout the hotel to evoke a false connection with the band.

The band wants the hotel to stop using the name and doing anything else to imply there's a connection. They also want a big chunk of money for damages and profits.

We reached out to Hotel California Baja ... so far, no word back.