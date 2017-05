Magic Johnson's Son Talks Kobe, Lonzo Ball and Lakers

EXCLUSIVE

Is Magic Johnson making a play for Lonzo Ball? Will Kobe Bryant ever join the Lakers front office? When will the Lake Show actually win a championship again?

All questions we posed for a guy who knows all about this kind of stuff ... Magic Johnson's son, Andre!

AJ was out at Porta Via restaurant in Beverly Hills when asked about the state of his father's basketball team.

The good news ... he's optimistic! The bad news ... it might take a while.