Ivanka Trump I Just Gotta Dance with My Boys After a Long Day at Work

Ivanka Trump's 2 little boys aren't Migos fans yet -- they're just toddlers -- but they can get down to some pretty experimental jams.

Ivanka threw an after-work dance party in her Washington D.C. kitchen with 3-year-old Joseph ... and the kid looks like he's days away from dabbing. Mom and her boy are getting down to "I Love OJ" by Japanese comedian Pikotaro. Y'know the lyrics ... "I like orange juice. Grape juice ... no no no no."

She posted the throwback vid as a shout to working mothers. But also to promote her book, 'Women Who Work.'